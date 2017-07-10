Vacant Apartment Complex Burns Again

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Squatters were spotted squatting in a downtown apartment complex that caught fire again.
For the second time in less than a week, a vacant apartment complex on McWilliams Avenue was on fire Monday morning. The same complex was the scene of a two-alarm fire on Friday.
Fire dispatchers received several 9-1-1 calls at 9:46 a.m. that smoke was coming from the vacant Tree Line Park Apartments at 901 W. McWilliams Avenue (H St./Bonanza).
Firefighters found one building with heavy flames and smoke. They started a quick and aggressive exterior atack and were able to bring the fire under control in about 20 minutes. They were able to keep the fire from spreading to other buildings.
About half of the building was damaged by fire. There was no damage estimate.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.