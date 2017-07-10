Two Homes On The Eastside Damaged By Fire

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A busy start to the workweek for firefighters in Las Vegas.
Two houses on the eastside of the downtown area were damaged by fire early Monday morning. The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no reported injuries. Seven people are displaced because of the fire.
Fire dispatchers received a number of 9-1-1 calls at 1:48 a.m. that a palm tree was on fire near the intersection of Bruce Street and East Charleston Boulevard. When firefighters arrived, they found two palm trees on fire and they were in between two one story wood frame houses on Lewis Avenue near Bruce Street. People living in side the home were evacuated.
The fire extended to the two homes. The garage was gutted and the attic was sustained heavy damage in one of the houses. The American Red Cross was helping the two adults and three children who were displaced by the fire.
The other house had exterior damage and some windows broken by the heat. Two people inside that home were not at home at the time of the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Damage is estimated at $50,000 for both of the properties combined.