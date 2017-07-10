Public Meeting On Vote Centers Is Monday Night

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Clark County election officials are thinking about making a minor switch to the way you cast your ballot.

If you’re interested in learning more about the switch to using vote centers on future Election Days, then you’re encouraged to attend a public meeting being hosted by the County Election Department from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 10 (tonight) in Commission Chambers at the County Government Center, located at 500 S. Grand Centeral Parkway.

Vote centers operate like early voting polling places in that any voter will be able to vote at any vote center, regardless of where they live in the county. This means voters will no longer be restricted to only voting at their designated polling places on Election Days. This change is expected to make voting more convenient for voters, and may also save taxpayers some money as fewer polling places will need to be open on Election Days.

“Using vote centers should make casting your ballot more convenient on Election Days,” County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said. “In future elections, you will have the chance to vote at an Election Day polling place that is near your work, where you shop, or near your home. There will be no more wrong polling place for any county voter, as you will be able to cast your ballot at any vote center,” said Gloria.

The switch to using vote centers will also allow the county to eliminate mail-ballot districts. In previous elections, voters living in some outlying precincts were automatically sent mail ballots because they didn’t have a designated polling place. Now those voters will be able to cast their ballots at any vote center, just like every other voter in the county. Voters in those rural precincts who still want to voite by mail ballot may request a mail ballot.

During the July 10 public meeting, officials with the County Election Department will discuss using vote centers on Election Days and how the different vote centr locations will be selected. There will also be time set aside for membes of the public to ask questions. As space may be limited, anyone planning on attending the meeting is asked to call or email the Election Department at Christina.fuentes@ClarkCountyNV.gov or call 702-455-2777.