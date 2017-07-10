Man Shoots Himself During Vegas Funeral Home Barricade

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A four-hour barricade at a Las Vegas funeral home that prompted an airport runway to be temporarily shut down ended after a man shot himself in the shoulder.
Police on Sunday closed the road where the funeral home is located while officers negotiated with the armed man who had threatened suicide.
McCarran International Airport is across the street from the funeral home. Spokesman Michael Oram says the airport’s east-west runway was shut down, prompting the delay of a few departing and arriving flights.
Police Lt. David Gordon says at least 30 flights were delayed.
The man was taken to a local hospital with what police described as injuries not considered to be life threatening.
