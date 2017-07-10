Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Jury Selection Begins in Bundy Standoff Retrial

July 10, 2017 10:29 AM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jury selection has begun in federal court in Las Vegas for the retrial of four men who brought assault-style weapons to a standoff that stopped government agents from rounding up Cliven Bundy’s cattle in April 2014.

Proceedings started Monday after several last-minute rulings by the judge limited defense plans to tell jurors the four men were exercising constitutional rights to protest government tactics during the roundup.

Defense attorneys maintained in the first trial that their clients drove from Idaho and Montana to Bunkerville, Nevada, after Bureau of Land Management agents used dogs and stun guns against Bundy family members.

A jury found two men guilty of some charges, but failed to reach verdicts for four others.

Prosecutors want to focus the retrial on the standoff itself — and on conspiracy, weapon, assault on a federal agent and other charges.

