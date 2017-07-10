Fire Guts Garage, Destroys 2 Cars In Summerlin Home

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Fire rips through a Summerlin home Saturday, leaving damage, and forcing a family to find temporary shelter.

Las Vegas fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that destroyed two cars and gutted the garage they were parked in early Saturday afternoon. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The American Red Cross is helping the two people and three dogs that live in the house.

Fire dispatchers received the 9-1-1 call at 2:18 p.m. that the garage of a home on Pine Leaf Drive (Summerlin Pkwy/CC-215) was on fire. As firefighters responded to the scene, a column of black smoke filled the sky.

On arrival firefighters found the three car garage of a two story wood frame/stucco house fully involved. Two cars parked inside the garage were also on fire. Firefighters immediately started attacking the fire form the outside and also went inside the house to make sure everyone was out and to see if the fire had progressed into the living area of the house.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from entering the living portion of the house. The garage was gutted, and two cars were destroyed. There was also damage to the outside of the house around the garage, and very minor interior damage around the door from inside the house to the garage. Damage is estimated at $80,000.

The people living inside told fire officials they heard an explosion, but didn’t know where it came from. Suddenly the smoke alarms activated. When they opened the door to the garage, it was full of fire and smoke, most of the fire was around one of the parked cars inside. They closed the door and left.

There were no injuries.