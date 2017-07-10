Cops Seek Armed Vegas Convenience Store Robber

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Investigators hope surveillance video footage will help them find the armed gunman who robbed a Las Vegas convenience store last month, according to authorities.
The attack happened on the 500 block of South Decatur Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. back on June 21, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
According to police, the suspect came into the store, selected a product, approached the cashier and pulled a small black handgun from his left pocket and demanded cash. After getting the money, the man ran from the store westbound on Alta Drive.
The man is described as white or light-skinned, approximately 40 years old, 5’6″ tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, grey sweatpants and black shoes. The man also sports a distinct tattoo on his left forearm.
Anyone with information about the suspect was asked to contact the LVMPD Bolden Area Command Patrol Investigations Section at 702-828-3347.