UFC 213 Live Blog: Romero vs. Whittaker, Werdum vs. Overeem, Pettis vs. Miller

Live from the rafters of T-Mobile Arena it’s time for UFC 213. The main event was changed at the 11th hour as Amanda Nunes fell ill and was pulled from the Bantamweight title fight with Valentina Shevchenko. The co-main event if Yoel Romero vs. Robert Whittaker has been moved up to the main event. 10 fights on the card, set to get underway art 4PM PST with the main card on pay per view kicking off at 7PM PST. CBS Sports Radio 1140’s Ken Boehlke here to bring you through blow by blow of all of tonight’s action.

4:43 – Ware throws a couple huge hooks that miss, Cody laughes at his face and baits him in, Ware obliges, and gets taken down incredibly easily. That’s 3 for Stammen, but they are back up to the feet.

4:41 – Round 1 over. Stammen takes it rather easily. 10-9.

4:40 – Stammen lands another takedown. Definitely going to win the round, but he probably took the hsrdest shot.

4:38 – Ware misses badly on a few, but then lands a really nice hook hard. Ware then knees Stammen hard in the groin. Time out.

4:46 – Stammen lands a nice left followed by a solid knee. Then another big knee that he works directly into a takedown. Nice start for Cody.

4:35 – Ware is a pretty sizable underdog in this fight. Stammen a -275 favorite.

4:30 – Time for Cody Stammen vs. Terrion Ware. A pair of featherweight newbies. In a fight like this, you just hope someone stands out. Not sure if either are, but this sport can use a few more stars, would be nice to be able to point to this moment as the birth of one.

4:29 – Finally, he’s in the back Not to take away from Giles, but no one is going to remember him, all thoughts should be with Bochnovic. Hopefully we get an email in an hour or two saying he’s alright.

4:26 – He finally stands up, and his head just falls foward to his chest. They’ve now laid him down on the stretcher and are taking him off that way. Really sucks to see this happen to anyone, but especially a guy on the first card of the night who just fought in front of 500 people and earned about $2,000.

4:25 – Bochnovic is still on the stool not looking good at all. This is the longest I’ve ever seen a fighter stay in the octagon without a broken bone. Finally, the stretcher is on its way to the ring.

4:22 – Giles has now exited and Bochnovic is sitting on the stool looking like a limp noodle. He does not look good at all. This is the scary part about MMA.

4:21 – Now Giles doing the post fight interview with Joe Rogan, and Bochnovic is still not up. Finally, he gets to a sitting position and the crowd gives a big applause.

4:20 – Bochnovic is still out laying on his back in the corner of the octagon. Buffer announces the winner, and Bochnovic is still on his back.

4:18 – Oh my goodness, Giles starts landing monster punches from Bochnovic’s back, Bochnovic goes completely out, and Giles lands two more. Fight is stopped, impressive win for Giles.

4:16 – Bochnovic comes out laboring to start the round, eats a mega left hook from Giles, who then eventually bullies him into a takedown again. Giles on top again with plenty of time to work.

4:14 – Round 1 over. Giles 10-9 easily. Couple power punches through the guard near the end of the round. Minor swelling on Bochnovic’s face. More bird noises from the crowd for some reason.

4:12 – Bochnovic nearly gets up, and Giles rag dolls him back to the ground. Not a ton of damage, but Giles has an easy round win as we head into the final minute.

4:10 – Not much in the first two minutes but a pair of loud smacking kicks and some fans making bird noises. Then, finally, a takedown from Giles, he’s in dominant position now.

4:07 – Can’t say I know much about these two, but Giles is 7-0 as an MMA fighter, so anytime there’s an undefeated fighter, I’m intrigued.

3:51 PM – First fight of the night scheduled to get underway in a few minutes. It’s James Bochnovic vs. Trevin Giles.