New Nevada Data Suggest Millions Losing Coverage Under Senate Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXNT) – The U.S. Senate is considering a GOP health care repeal bill that analysts say would take health care coverage away from 22 million poor, working and middle-class families by 2026. It would also award nearly $600 billion in tax breaks to wealthy Americans and drug and insurance companies, according to the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) and tax watchdog group Americans for Tax Fairness.
“President Trump promised to make health care more affordable and available to more people,” said Frank Clemente, Executive Director of Americans for Tax Fairness. “But the Republican healthcare proposals in Congress would slash Medicaid to give massive tax cuts to millionaires, health insurers and drug companies. Many working families in Nevada will find it a lot harder to access health care. President Trump needs to support Medicaid, not millionaires.”
CBO found that about 15 million people will lose coverage under the Medicaid program and 7 million will lose coverage through the individual insurance market.
According to ATF estimates, the number of Nevada residents who will be affected by the loss of health care coverage for 22 million Americans are as follows:
–122,500: Number of people who will lose health coverage in Nevada, according to an analysis by the Center for American Progress (CAP).
–87,300 will lose Medicaid, including 29,800 children, 3,500 people with disabilities, and 3,900 seniors. Another 2,800 veterans will lose coverage according to another CAP report.
–35,500 will lose coverage through the individual insurance market as these plans become unaffordable for many people without employer-based coverage due to lower premium subsidies.