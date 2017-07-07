Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Evacuation Lifted as Rural Northern Nevada Wildfire Eases

July 7, 2017 2:08 PM
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Evacuation orders have been lifted for hundreds of people living near one of multiple northern Nevada wildfires.

Officials said Friday that the fire didn’t grow beyond the nearly 5 square miles (12 square kilometers) it has already burned near the Palomino Valley.

Firefighters made significant progress on it and it is now 55 percent contained.

Previously, about 500 people across 200 homes and horse ranches were asked to voluntarily evacuate the rural community area after one sprawling property was charred.

Officials said hot and dry conditions continue to affect the fire but that no thunderstorms are in the forecast.

