EMILY’S List Endorses Jacky Rosen For U.S. Senate

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – One of the nation’s largest political action committees, or (PAC’s) is backing Jacky Rosen for U.S. Senate. If you’re not familiar, EMILY’s List is the nation’s largest resource for women in politics. Stephanie Schriock, president of EMILY’s List, released the following statement:

“EMILY’s List is so proud to endorse our friend and ally, Jacky Rosen (NV-3), right out of the gate in Nevada for the United States Senate. Jacky knows what it’s like to work hard every day to achieve a better life for her family. She took out loans to pay for college, faced the indignity of pay discrimination when she started out as a computer programmer, and found a way to make ends meet by waitressing on weekends. Jacky brought that same determination with her when she stepped up to run for Congress, wanting to ensure everyone in her community has a fair shot. Now she will bring her commitment to fight for every Nevada family to the U.S. Senate,” said Schriock.

Schriock goes on to say, “this election cycle, Nevadans face a critical choice. Their current senator, Dean Heller, has shown that he cannot be trusted to protect and advocate for the working families of his state. With so much hanging in the balance, including the future of health care, the need for increased economic opportunity, and federal support for Planned Parenthood, Nevadans deserve a real senator–a woman with the backbone to stand up to Trump, not a man so focused on his own political standing that he just falls in line. Jacky Rosen is a dedicated and compassionate public servant who will never stop fighting for the women and families of the Silver State in the United States Senate,” said Schriock.

Jacky is challening Senator Dean Heller, the most vulnerable Senate Republican facing re-election in 2018, and the only GOP senator up for re-election in a state that Hillary Clinton won in 2016. EMILY’s List women have won tough battles in Nevada in recent years, and we know Jacky has what it takes to win. Heller has consistently played politics with the lives of the working people he was elected to represent and serve, and Nevadans are ready to hold him accountable for his outrageous record of failure.