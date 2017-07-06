Stolen Truck Driver Charged with DUI in Fatal Vegas Crash

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Charges of driving under the influence were filed against a Las Vegas woman behind the wheel of a stolen pickup that slammed into a patrol car and two other vehicles Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
Oriana Leusa faces charges of DUI resulting in death for her role in the crash that injured two drivers, including a Las Vegas Metro police officer, and killed another driver along Fort Apache Road south of Charleston Boulevard around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, a LVMPD statement reported.
Investigators said Leusa, 26, was part of a scam with a man to steal a BMW while posing as possible buyers of the vehicle, LVMPD Capt. Roxanne Burke said.
Leasa was driving the stolen silver Dodge Ram pickup as the man checked out, then surprised the car’s owners by taking off in the silver BMW as Leasa followed in the truck. The BMW’s owner called police and pursued the car in a third vehicle. They lost the BMW, but helped lead LVMPD units to locate and continue the pursuit of the pickup.
Officers tried to stop the pickup in a parking lot before Leasa used the truck to ram one of the police units and escape, leaving an officer with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators said Leusa was traveling northbound on Fort Apache when she lost control and the truck crossed the center two-way left turn lane and entered the southbound lanes. The truck hit a gold Saturn Aura and a Toyota Camry. The driver of the Camry was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the Saturn was taken to University Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.