Sheriff’s Gala To Award Officers With Medals

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The annual Clark County Sheriff’s gala will honor nine Las Vegas police officers who were involved in what Metro calls the department’s dramatic and dangerous events. The officers will be awarded with the department’s highest honors at a ceremony on Friday, July 7 at the 5th Annual Best of the Badge gala.
LVMPD is honoring 42 police officers this year. The medals they’ll receive include: The Unit Medal of Valor, the Medal of Honor and the Medal of Valor, which is the department’s highest award.
The gala will be hosted at the Red Rock Hotel and Casino at 7 p.m.
The event will also tell the stories of each of these incidents using first-person accounts from officers. The stories often include actual surveillance and bodycam footage of the events, which has never been seen before.
Here is a schedule of the events for the ceremony:
5 p.m. Reception in the Charleston Room
7 p.m. Gala program begins in the Red Rock Ballroom
7:45 p.m. Commendations portion begins in the Red Rock Ballroom.