Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Nevada Prepares to Fight Against Yucca Mountain Project

July 6, 2017 10:58 AM
Filed Under: Brian Sandoval, Nevada news, nuclear waste site, yucca mountain

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada officials are moving ahead with efforts to fight the Yucca Mountain project.

The state Board of Examiners unanimously decided on Wednesday to increase the contract between the attorney general’s office and Adams Natural Resources Consulting Services by $150,000 and extend it to Sept. 30, 2018.

Nevada is expecting hearings on licensing Yucca Mountain to restart because of $120 million in funding proposed in President Donald Trump’s budget for the project.

Gov. Brian Sandoval, who serves on the Board of Examiners, says storing high-levels of nuclear waste at the site, located 100 miles of northwest Las Vegas, could lead to contamination of groundwater aquifer in the area.

Private attorney Marta Adams says experts are ready to testify at any hearings by the federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen