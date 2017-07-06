Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Latest Heat Wave Could Bring Record Vegas Temperatures

July 6, 2017 12:24 PM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas area is warming up as a short and potentially record-setting heat wave moves through the area.

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued an excessive heat warning that will remain in effect through Saturday. Temperatures are expected to reach 112 degrees (44.4 degrees Celsius) Thursday, 113 degrees (45 degrees Celsius) Friday and 112 degrees (44.4 degrees Celsius) Saturday.

Meteorologist Chelsea Kryston says residents and tourists won’t get much of a release from the heat during the overnight hours. She says this weekend could see record-high minimum temperatures with lows of 88 degrees (31.1 degrees Celsius) Friday, 90 degrees (32.2 degrees Celsius) Saturday and 89 degrees (31.6 degrees Celsius) Sunday.

The Weather Service says people should reschedule any strenuous activity to early morning or evening hours.

