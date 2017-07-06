Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Jacky Rosen Makes Senate Bid Official; Will Challenge Heller

July 6, 2017 11:43 AM
Filed Under: Dean Heller, Jacky Rosen, Nevada news, US Senate

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Rep. Jacky Rosen has officially announced her candidacy for the Senate seat currently held by Republican Sen. Dean Heller.

Rosen, a Democrat, launched her campaign Thursday with plans to visit the Las Vegas area this weekend and tour the state during the August congressional recess.

Democrats believe Heller is the most vulnerable Senate Republican up for re-election in 2018.

Rosen criticized Heller on Thursday as an “enabler” of President Donald Trump.

Heller said last month that he opposes a GOP plan to overhaul federal health laws.

But Democrats blast his previous support in rolling back former President Barack Obama’s landmark health law.

Rosen was a computer programmer and synagogue president until winning her House seat in 2016.

