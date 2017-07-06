Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Heidi Harris: Marijuana Proponents Feeling Regret

July 6, 2017 9:41 AM By Heidi Harris
Filed Under: Heidi Harris Show, Las Vegas, medical marijuana, recreational marijuana, supply and demand

Almost a week into the legalization of the recreational marijuana, medical marijuana users are upset and are feeling regret for their votes on passing the bill to legalize weed.  Some medical marijuana users have been complaining that they lines at local dispensaries are too long which has caused medical users to feel ignored and the new customers are taking priority.

Heidi also explained the law of supply and demand which will apply to dispensaries that were planning on serving both medical and recreational users.

