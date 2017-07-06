Gibson Sworn In To Replace Scow On County Commission

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – He’s the newest member of the Clark County Commission. James B. Gibson was recently sworn in. Gibson was appointed by Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval to fill the District G seat left vacant when Mary Beth Scow retired.

District G includes a large portion of Henderson and the southeast part of the Las Vegas Valley takes that part of the Las Vegas Strip between Flamingo Road and Tropicana Avenue and the east side of Las Vegas Boulevard south of Tropicana to Sunset Road.

“I am honored that Governor Sandoval has appointed me to serve as the County Commissioner for Distrct G,” said Gibson. “I take very seriously the role of a public servant and will make every effort to preserve and advance the initiatives defined by Commissioner Mary Beth Scow. I admire and respect her and I personally appreciated her years of service to the community. There are many exciting and challenging things happening in Clark County and I look forward to working on them with my new colleagues. My priorities during years of public service have included preserving and enhancing quality of life, ensuring safe neighborhoods, promoting improvement in education and working to secure economic prosperity. They will continue to be my priorities,” said Gibson.

Gibson is a native Nevadan who was born and raised in Southern Nevada. He was elected to serve as Mayor of Henderson for three consecutive terms beginning in 1997 and has been a practicing attorney in business and commercial law for more than 35 years. During his tenure, Henderson became one of the fastest growing cities in the nation. Gibson has also served on numerous boards and commissions, including the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the Nevada Development Authority, Las Vegas Events, and the Regional Transportation Commission, while mayor. He went to Brigham Young University where he eared his undergraduate degree and received his law degree from the California Western School of Law.

“James Gibson has always served as a strong leader for southern Nevada and I’m confident he’ll be an effective member of the Clark County Commission,” Sandoval said in announcing Gibson’s appointement. “He has experience in Nevada’s core industries including tourism and hospitality and led the City of Henderson through a time of unprecedented growth. He spearheaded Henderon’s redevelopment efforts and his vision helped transform the region,” said Governor Sandoval.