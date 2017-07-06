Cops Seek Help Finding Fremont Street Robber, Vehicle Thief

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify a crook they say robbed and injured a woman while stealing a Jeep near Fremont Street back in April, according to authorities.
The attack happened in a parking lot near Fremont and 6th streets around 10:45 p.m. on April 25, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
According to investigators, a woman parked her car in the lot and was helping a man pay for parking when the suspect hit her with his fist and grabbed her wallet.
The suspect jumped into a white Jeep belonging to the male victim and when the woman grabbed the vehicle’s door handle, the Jeep pulled away, dragging her to the ground.
The woman suffered a non-life-threatening injury to her head and was transported to University Medical Center.
The suspect was described as an Hispanic man standing 5’7″ to 5’9″ tall and weighing between 160 and 180 pounds with black hair and a goatee. The man also had multiple tattoos on his arms and hands, including a possible “S” on his neck.
Investigators are also looking for a second suspect who may also have driven the stolen Jeep.
Anyone with information about the attack or the identity of the suspect was asked to contact the LVMPD Downtown Area Command Patrol Investigations Section at 702-828-4113.