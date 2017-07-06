City To Put Lifesaving Equipment At Area Sports Fields

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – In an effort to save time which will hopefully save lives, the city of Las Vegas is teaming up with the American Medical Respons (AMR) and the Adam’s Heart organization. The city is putting lifesaving automated external defibrillators (AED’s) at select sports fields, and began the program at 9:30 a.m. Thursday. It happened at the main entrance of the Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex.

The two AED’s are being installed at Bettye Wilson, and there will be a total of 22 that will be installed at city sports fields by the end of the year. Sudden cardiac arrest in youth athletes is a rare but devastating event, and survival depends on rapid CPR and defibrillation. Every minute counts because chances of survival from cardiac arrest drop by 7-10 percent for every minute that goes by without CPR and defribillation.

This program is made possible by the American Medical Response in partnership with Adam’s Heart, which is a local organization started by three mothers. In May 2012 Adam Afromsky was playing soccer at Bettye Wilson when he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest. An off-duty emergency room doctor and a quick response from nearby paramedics saved Adam’s life. Adam’s mother, Melanie Afromsky along with with the two other soccer moms started Adam’s Heart to raise awareness of suddent cardiac arrest in children.

Adam and Melanie Afromsky joined EMS Medical Director for Las Vegas Fire and Rescue Dr. David Slattery, Regional Director of American Medical Response Scott White and Government Relations Director for the American Heart Association Ben Schmauss at this morning’s event.