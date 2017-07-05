Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Vegas Flips C Marcus Kruger to Carolina

July 5, 2017 12:25 AM
Filed Under: Carolina Hurricanes, Marcus Kruger, NHL, Vegas Golden Knights

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have acquired Marcus Kruger from the Vegas Golden Knights, the forward’s second trade in three days.

In the deal announced Tuesday, the Golden Knights picked up Carolina’s fifth-round pick in the 2018 draft. Chicago traded Kruger to Vegas on Sunday for undisclosed future considerations.

Used primarily as a checking-line forward, Kruger had five goals and 12 assists for 17 points in 70 games last season. Overall, he has 33 goals and 72 assists for 105 points in 398 games over seven seasons and helped the Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup twice, in 2013 and ’15.

Carolina GM Ron Francis says the Hurricanes are “determined to bring in experienced players with winning pedigrees” and adds that Kruger “fits that mold.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen