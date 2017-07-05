Vegas Fire: Illegal Fireworks Suspected in House Fire

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Investigators believe illegal fireworks from a home just a few houses away may be responsible for a house fire that cause extensive damage Tuesday night, according to authorities.
Crews responded to the home on Baghdad Court just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski said.
Firefighters arrived to find flames spreading to the single-story home’s attic, however, a quick aggressive attack had the fire under control in under five minutes.
The home’s resident told investigators he was awakened by banging on his front door and someone yelling the house was on fire. The resident tried to put out the blaze with a garden hose, but was unsuccessful.
Fire investigators believe the blaze started in dead grass in the home’s backyard. Illegal fireworks were being used at a large house party being held a few doors away from the location of the fire. Szymanski said the fireworks display continued even after firefighters arrived to help put down the fire.
The fire damaged the side of the home as well as the roof and attic. Damage was estimated at $25,000.