Tourists, Residents Celebrate Fourth of July in Las Vegas

July 5, 2017 12:33 AM
Independence Day, July 4th, Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tourists and residents alike are celebrating Independence Day in and around Sin City.
Two parades kicked off Fourth of July celebrations Tuesday. Multiple fireworks displays are scheduled for the evening across the Las Vegas area.

The outdoor celebrations are taking place amid triple-digit temperatures. The National Weather Service expects temperatures to reach 109 degrees Tuesday.

The multiple fireworks shows in the area have prompted the Clark County Department of Air Quality to issue an advisory for potentially elevated smoke and ozone levels. The department says people should stay indoors when they smell or see smoke, as well as keep windows and doors closed.

Tourism officials say about 323,000 people planned to visit Las Vegas during the extended holiday weekend. They say hotel occupancy is expected to be at 95.3 percent.

