Northern Nevada Fire Prompts Evacuation Advice

RENO, Nev. (AP) — With a wildfire growing in a populated area of northern Nevada, authorities are asking people to voluntarily evacuate themselves and their animals to an events center in Reno.
Truckee Meadows fire officials said Wednesday the fire in the Palomino Valley has charred more than 4.5 square miles (11.7 sqare kilometers) in less than 24 hours, and is spreading.
An advisory from Washoe County says some structures have been affected, but doesn’t say if homes are among them.
Officials didn’t immediately respond to messages about how many people are affected, or how many homes, ranches or other structures are threatened.
The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning until Thursday amid predictions of hot temperatures, low humidity, gusty winds and dry lightning thunderstorms.
The number of local, state and federal firefighters was increased Wednesday from about 250 to 300, aided by additional fire engines and aircraft.