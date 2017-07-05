Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

MLS Player Pulled From Lake Tahoe in Critical Condition

July 5, 2017 11:04 AM
Filed Under: lake tahoe, Matheus Silva, mls, Nevada news, San Jose Earthquakes

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A player for the San Jose Earthquakes soccer team was pulled from Lake Tahoe in critical condition.

Matheus Silva was swimming on the Fourth of July when he had to be rescued. He was resuscitated and taken to a nearby hospital.

The 20-year-old was later flown to a hospital in Reno, which didn’t immediately release his condition Wednesday. He was in critical but stable condition Tuesday.

Silva is a midfielder for the Earthquakes. He is on loan to the club’s affiliate, Reno 1868 FC.

The soccer club beat the LA Galaxy II Monday night, but Silva didn’t play in the 9-0 win.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Rick Eaton says:
    July 5, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    Ten to one says he wasn’t wearing a life jacket. Nobody is above life jackets.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen