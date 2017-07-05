Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Man Arrested After Vegas Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured

July 5, 2017 3:55 PM
Filed Under: double shooting, fatal shooting, Keon Miller, Las Vegas news, North Lamont Street

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A man was behind bars after allegedly shooting and killing one man and wounding another before reporting the gunfire as a self-defense shooting Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers responding to the call of a self-defense shooting found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds outside an apartment building on the 4300 block of North Lamont Street just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

One man was pronounced dead a short time later at University Medical Center. The other victim was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators said evidence found at the scene wasn’t consistent with the original claim of self-defense, prompting officers to arrest the shooter, identified as Keon Miller.

Miller, 29, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one court of murder.

