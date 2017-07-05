Man Arrested After Vegas Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A man was behind bars after allegedly shooting and killing one man and wounding another before reporting the gunfire as a self-defense shooting Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
Officers responding to the call of a self-defense shooting found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds outside an apartment building on the 4300 block of North Lamont Street just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
One man was pronounced dead a short time later at University Medical Center. The other victim was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Investigators said evidence found at the scene wasn’t consistent with the original claim of self-defense, prompting officers to arrest the shooter, identified as Keon Miller.
Miller, 29, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one court of murder.