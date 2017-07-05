Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Heidi Harris: Commission on Voter Integrity

July 5, 2017 9:50 AM By Heidi Harris
Filed Under: Dina Titus, voter fraud, Barbara Cegavske, Heidi Harris Show, President Donald Trump

While most were enjoying their 4 day weekend, the Trump administration continued with the Commission on Voter Integrity and Nevada has made the national spotlight again.  Local Congresswomen Dina Titus sent out a letter to Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske not to comply with the Trump Administration in releasing Nevada’s sensitive voter information.

Cegavske stopped by the Heidi Harris Show to explain as to why per Nevada law, why the information requested by the Trump Administration can be obtained and the Secretary of State can comply and hand over the information.

