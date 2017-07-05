Fireworks Spark East Vegas Palm Tree Fire; 2 Homes Damaged

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A fire sparked in a palm tree by fireworks eventually spread to other trees and two houses Tuesday evening, authorities said.
The fire started in the tree on Canosa Avenue in east Las Vegas just after 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski said.
By the time fire crews arrived, the flames had spread to four other surrounding palm trees as well as two houses underneath, prompting a second alarm. Szymanski said burning embers from dead palm fronds filled the street and rained down burning material on the firefighters attempting to put down the flames.
Crews brought the fire under control in about 15 minutes. Damage was reported to the five palms as well as minor exterior damage to one home and interior and exterior damage to the second.
Investigators believe fireworks launched in the area were responsible for the blaze.
The American Red Cross was assisting three adults and four children displaced by the fire.