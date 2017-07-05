Fire Officials: 3 Cars Burn in Las Vegas Parking Deck Fire

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The fire department in Las Vegas says a vehicle that caught on fire at a parking deck Tuesday caused two others to burn.
The department says no one was injured in the blaze. The three vehicles were parked next to each other on the first level of the parking deck in downtown Las Vegas.
The department says the fire did not damage the adjacent high-rise building that’s home to a bank, a Starbucks and several offices.
Tim Szymanski is the department’s public information officer. He says the department was alerted to the fire around 2:30 p.m.
Black smoke could be seen coming out of the parking deck as the vehicles charred. Szymanski says fire investigators will respond to the scene.
The garage was mostly empty because of the Fourth of July holiday.