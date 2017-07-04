Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Vegas’ Sudo Wins 4th Hot Dog Eating Title; Chestnut Wins Again

July 4, 2017 10:21 AM
Filed Under: hot dogs, Joey Chestnut, Las Vegas news, Miki Sudo, Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Miki Sudo has notched a fourth-time win in the women’s division of the annual Fourth of July hot dog eating contest at Nathan’s Famous in New York.

The Las Vegas woman ate 41 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes to win her fourth straight title Tuesday. She beat Michelle Lesco, who downed 32 franks and buns. Women’s record-holder Sonya “The Black Widow” Thomas came in third with 30.

Thomas holds the women’s record for the contest, at 45 dogs and buns.

Thousands of people — many wearing hot-dog-shaped hats — gathered on Coney Island’s famed boardwalk for the contest.

Meanwhile, Joey “Jaws” Chestnut continues his reign as the chowing champion on the mens’ side at the annual contest.

The San Jose, California, man beat his own record to log a 10th win. He downed 72 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes Tuesday, besting Carmen Cincotti, who ate 62.

Chestnut downed 70 franks and buns in 10 minutes last year, topping his record at the time and taking back the title from Matt “The Megatoad” Stonie. Stonie came in third on Tuesday, with 48 franks and buns.

Chestnut said at Monday’s pre-contest weigh-in that he models his training after marathoners, slowly building up to eating more and more franks as the contest approaches.

