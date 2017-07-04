Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Northern Nevada Wildfire Closes Section of I-80

July 4, 2017 10:11 AM
Filed Under: Interstate 80, Nevada news, Reno, wildfire

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada wildfire has cut power to about 600 customers as well as closed a section of a major highway and a public park.

KOLO reports that Golden Eagle Park is closed until further notice because of the flames, which broke out Monday afternoon in Sparks.

Heavy smoke forced Interstate 80 to close in both directions in the area about 17 miles east of Reno.

Officials say about 600 NV Energy customers are without power in the Lockwood area because of the blaze. It wasn’t immediately known when power would be restored.

Authorities say the uncontained fire is estimated to have burned about 10,000 acres.

