Northern Nevada Wildfire Closes Section of I-80

Nevada to Force Agencies to Unveil US Reviews Gov. Brian Sandoval plans to require state agencies to disclose all U.S. reviews after he learned from The Associated Press about problems at rural public health clinics that have cost the state hundreds of thousands of federal dollars over the past two years.

Nevada Applies Budget, Accepts Green Cards as ID in New LawsThe launch of recreational marijuana sales was not the only Nevada law to kick in over the weekend — a two-year, balanced budget went into effect and will send millions more dollars to needy students, while businesses were required to make it easier for some immigrants to prove their identities.