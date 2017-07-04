Best Places For Fresh Fruit In Las Vegas

By Sharon Damon
Something about spring makes even a desert dweller think of fresh produce, whether it’s going to an orchard and picking your own of simply finding a reliable shop or farmer’s market to do the work for you. If you want farm-fresh fruit, you can even find a family who’s willing to get it straight from the farm to you while supporting a very worthy cause.
Gilcrease Orchard
7800 N. Tenaya Way
Las Vegas, NV
(702) 409-0655
This is a place you have to visit if you live in or are visiting Las Vegas. It’s a bit of a trek to the north part of town, but when you arrive and see the orchard itself with its apple, pear, peach, peach and other fruit trees waiting to be picked in season, and the stand with all the ciders, nut butters and produce, you know this is a place where you can get the best of the best. Those of us who are adventurous and long for a garden of our own delight in grubbing about in the dirt and carefully inspecting the vines for seasonal treasures such as squash, lettuce, kale, onions, pumpkins, potatoes, carrots and cucumbers but somehow it’s the lure of the honey and fresh apple cider – not to mention those fresh apple cider donuts – that keep you coming back. If you want fresh, this is it. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 12 noon.
Country Fresh Farmer’s Market
240 S. Water St.
Henderson, NV 89015
Country Fresh Farmer’s Market is an institution in this town. The market itself may only be open on Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 but it’s got everything from fresh fruits and vegetables, artisans and craftspeople, baking, canned treats and more. Situated in the historic downtown area of Henderson, this place promises everything fresh from the farmer to you.
Cardenas Market
4700 Meadows Lane
Las Vegas, NV 89107
(702) 835-8800
This second generation Las Vegas staple has a reputation of being one of the best places to get traditional home-cooked Mexican favorites as well as some of the freshest produce in any shop in town. If you are looking for fresh fruits from Mexico, Central and South America or even something a little more exotic, the dedicated and friendly staff will assist you any way they can. It’s all about family pride, customer service and the freshest food possible.
Las Vegas Farmer’s Market
1600 N. Rampart Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV
725-333-5836
Las Vegas Farmer’s Market operates in several venues throughout the greater Las Vegas area. Some of the vendors have been with this operation for years while others rotate and switch out to make things more interesting. From farm-fresh produce including some delectable fruits from all over the U.S., to bakers, craftspeople and artisans, local farmers and ranchers, these displays have a real farmer’s market feel.
Farm Fresh Las Vegas
307 Karen Way
Henderson, Nevada, NV 89015
(702) 927-4284
www.armfreshlasvegas.org
Most folks prefer their produce fresh from the vine, the ground or the tree but time and ability constraints may make it impossible for many of us. That’s where a place like Farm Fresh does the work for you. They visit the farm and do the picking for you, passing it along at reasonable cost and maximum freshness. You can place your order with them and simply pick it up. If you follow their Facebook page, you can see what’s new and what’s coming into season plus you can even get on their mailing list to make things that much simpler. These are good people operating their business for a great cause – to help stamp out child slavery, exploitation and trafficking.
