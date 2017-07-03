Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Nevada Couple Gets Married Inside Marijuana-Growing Facility

July 3, 2017 9:10 AM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Balfe-Taylor donned a bud of marijuana as a pocket square as he and his new wife, Anna Balfe-Taylor, became married inside the supplier of one of Las Vegas’ largest marijuana dispensaries.

Anna says she had to think about it when Mark asked her to marry him inside the marijuana-growing facility, but eventually supported it. She says it was a great idea, even though neither of them will be smoking Mark’s pocket square.

The two were completely sober and say they plan to keep it that way. Getting married in a grow house was more about showing support for the way marijuana laws are moving forward in Nevada.

Mark says his father was once imprisoned because of a marijuana-related offense, so the issue has always hit home with him.

