Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Parole Board to Hear Simpson Case Gets New Member

July 1, 2017 2:40 PM
Filed Under: Christopher DeRiccio, Lucille Monterde, Nevada news, O.J. Simpson, Parole Board

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The parole board that will hear imprisoned football star O.J. Simpson’s bid for release from a Nevada prison July 20 is getting a new member.

An aide to Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval said Friday that Christopher DeRicco of Reno is being named to replace Lucille Monterde, who didn’t seek reappointment to the seven-member state Board of Parole Commissioners.

Board members Adam Endel and Anthony Cordia are being reappointed to new four-year terms.

DiRicco is a federal probation officer and a former Nevada state probation officer.

Simpson is seeking release from prison Oct. 1.

Now 69, he will have served the minimum nine years of a nine-to-33 year sentence for armed robbery, kidnapping and other felony charges in a 2007 confrontation with two sports memorabilia dealers in Las Vegas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen