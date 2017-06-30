Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Shooting Ban Issued for Nevada, California Public Land

June 30, 2017 1:03 PM
Filed Under: Nevada news, shooting ban, U.S. Forest Service

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A temporary shooting ban has been put in place by the U.S. Forest Service for the public Carson Ranger District due to fire danger.

The Forest Service states people are prohibited from shooting between Friday and Sept. 30, unless they are hunting.

The district covers more than 625 square miles (1,600 square kilometers) of land both in Nevada and California.

Officials say there have been nine fires in the region where target shooting is suspected.

Anyone who violates the restriction could be punished with a fine of up to $5,000 or six months in jail.

