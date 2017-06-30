Man Found Dead in Las Vegas Apartment Following Argument

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Investigators are trying to find the suspect or suspect who apparently argued with, then killed a man in his Las Vegas apartment Thursday night, according to authorities.
Officers were called to the apartment on the 3600 block of Ala Drive around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
The victim’s roommate told police they came home to find the man dead. The victim’s name was not immediately released pending family notification.
Investigators were told by witnesses that an argument was heard coming from the apartment earlier in the evening. Evidence inside lead detectives to believe a struggle ensued, ending in the death of the victim.
Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or via email at homicide@lvmpd.com.