Joe Jackson Injured in Las Vegas Car Crash

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Joe Jackson, the patriarch of the Jackson family music clan, was briefly hospitalized, but reportedly suffered no serious injuries following a traffic collision in Las Vegas Friday morning, according to authorities.
The crash happened on West Sahara Avenue near Decatur Boulevard just before 11:15 a.m. Friday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
According to investigators, the car carrying Jackson, 88, was travelling westbound on West Sahara east of Decatur when another vehicle heading eastbound tried to turn left into a private driveway without yielding the right of way to the other car as both vehicles collided.
Jackson was taken to University Medical Center for observation, but was out of the hospital by 1:30 p.m. with no significant injuries, according to a published report by TMZ.
Jackson’s driver suffered a broken thumb in the crash and neither driver showed any signs of impairment, LVMPD said.