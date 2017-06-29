Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Vegas Dominoes Double-Slaying Suspect Arrested in California

June 29, 2017 11:01 AM
Filed Under: Calvin Lashawn Clark, Demond Billingsley, Frederick Douglas Martin, Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) — The man investigators said shot and killed two men and wounded a third during an argument over a game of dominoes was arrested Tuesday in California, authorities said.

Frederick Douglas Martin was arrested near Victorville, California Tuesday, two days after the deadly shooting at the home on the 4400 block of Wendy Lane.

Investigators said Martin, 57, got upset during the game, went to his vehicle and came back with a gun before opening fire.

Demond Billingsley, 37, and Calvin Lashawn Clark, 20, died in the gunfire. A third man treated for a gunshot wound to the head survived the attack.

Martin was booked into the San Bernardino County jail on charges including murder, attempted murder and battery. Martin was awaiting extradition back to Las Vegas.

