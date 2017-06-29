U.S. 95 Off-Ramp Set For 45 Day Closure

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Enjoy your Fourth of July holiday now because you’ll be dealing with more road closures after the holiday.
Starting Wednesday, July 5, the Martin Luther King Boulevard off-ramp from northbound U.S. 95 will close for 45 days as crews rebuild the ramp, according to officials with the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT).
The ramp will be reconstructed as part of Project Neon, which is a nearly $1 billion 3.7-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue.
Drivers should always use caution when traveling through any work zone, watch for construction signs and workers and take alternate routes if you can. You can also keep tabs on the work by going to the Project Neon website http://www.NDOTProjectNeon.com, or Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @NDOTProjectNeon, for up to date information.
For the latest state highway conditions, visit http://www.nvroads.com or call 5-1-1 before driving.