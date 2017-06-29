School Will Close During Burning Man Over Traffic Issues

GERLACH, Nev. (AP) — A K-12 school in Nevada will be giving students a weeklong vacation during the annual Burning Man Festival.
The festival causes increased traffic for parents and the school’s buses each year. Students will be off at Gerlach K-12 School from Aug. 28 through Sept. 1.
Washoe County School District officials surveyed every family at the school and a majority approved of the change. The school will be in session during what is usually winter break to combat the week off.
Gerlach has a population of 206, but the festival attracts more than 70,000 people to the area each year.