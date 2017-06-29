Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Officials: Las Vegas Airport Traffic Up 1.4 Percent in May

June 29, 2017 8:43 AM
Filed Under: airport traffic, Clark County Department of Aviation, Las Vegas news, McCarran International Airport

LAS VEGAS (AP) — McCarran International Airport continues to break passenger volume records.

Aviation officials in Las Vegas on Wednesday said the airport this year saw its busiest month of May ever.

Data released by the Clark County Department of Aviation show more than 4.2 million people flew in and out of the airport last month. That’s 1.4 percent more than in May 2016.

Airport officials this year have tallied more than 19.5 million passengers through May.

Southwest Airlines continued to be the busiest carrier at the airport even though it saw a slight decrease in passengers over the year.

American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Sprit Airlines also transported fewer passengers compared to May 2016.

McCarran saw 47.4 million passengers in 2016. The annual record of nearly 48 million was set in 2007.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen