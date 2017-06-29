Nevada Casinos Win More Than $991.6M From Gamblers In May

LAS VEGAS - OCTOBER 23: A general view of the Rio Hotel & Casino seen in front of hotel-casinos on the Las Vegas Strip October 23, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nevada once had among the lowest unemployment rates in the United States at 3.8 percent but has since fallen on difficult times. Las Vegas, the gaming capital of America, has been especially hard hit with unemployment currently at 14.7 percent and the highest foreclosure rate in the nation. Among the sparkling hotels and casinos downtown are dozens of dormant construction projects and hotels offering rock-bottom rates. As the rest of the country slowly begins to see some economic progress, Las Vegas is still in the midst of the economic downturn. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images