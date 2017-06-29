Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Man Dies at Lake Mead Recreation Area After Swimming

June 29, 2017 10:48 AM
Filed Under: Nevada news, Lake Mead Recreation Area, man drowned

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say a 33-year-old man died after swimming at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Park spokeswoman Christie Vanover says several people called in to report a possible drowning on Wednesday.

National Park Service rangers, Nevada Department of Wildlife wardens and Community Ambulance responded to the reports and rescued three people by boat.

Bystanders pulled a fourth person from the water. He was unconscious and was later pronounced dead by paramedics.
Vanover says the victim was not wearing a life jacket.

Authorities are investigating the death.

This is the sixth possible drowning at Lake Mead that the National Park Services has investigated this year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen