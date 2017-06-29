Man Dies at Lake Mead Recreation Area After Swimming

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say a 33-year-old man died after swimming at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
Park spokeswoman Christie Vanover says several people called in to report a possible drowning on Wednesday.
National Park Service rangers, Nevada Department of Wildlife wardens and Community Ambulance responded to the reports and rescued three people by boat.
Bystanders pulled a fourth person from the water. He was unconscious and was later pronounced dead by paramedics.
Vanover says the victim was not wearing a life jacket.
Authorities are investigating the death.
This is the sixth possible drowning at Lake Mead that the National Park Services has investigated this year.