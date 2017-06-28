Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Sign Work Causing Overnight US 95 Downtown Vegas Closure

June 28, 2017 8:40 AM
Filed Under: Las Vegas news, project neon, road construction, U.S. 95

LAS VEGAS (AP) — State transportation officials say an overnight closure of a stretch of freeway in downtown Las Vegas will let crews install traffic management signs as part of the nearly $1 billion Project Neon roadway improvement plan.

The Nevada Department of Transportation says U.S. 95 will close in both directions between Casino Center and Las Vegas boulevards from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Freeway traffic will be detoured to surface streets in the area.

On-ramps from Casino Center and Las Vegas Boulevard will also be closed during those hours.

Las Vegas Boulevard will also be shut down between Bonanza Road and Stewart Avenue from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

The work is part of a 3.7-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the Spaghetti Bowl interchange to Sahara Avenue.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen