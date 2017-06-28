RTC Urges Passengers To Plan Ahead For Fourth Of July

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) encourages transit passengers and drivers to plan accordingly for Independence Day, Tuesday, July 4. That’s when RTC’s fixed route system will operate on a Saturday schedule and heavy holiday traffic is expected.
Residents and visitors are encouraged to download the rideRTC app and use public transit to watch the various fireworks shows around town. For example, riders can access planned Fourth of July celebrations via the following routes:
-Green Valley Ranch Hotel & Casino-Routes 111 and 122
-Red Rock Hotel & Casino–SX and Route 206
-Heritage Park-Route 217
-Plaza Hotel & Casino-SDX and Routes 106, 207,208 and 214
-Caesar’s Palace-Deuce on the Strip, SDX and Route 201
-Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade-Route 210
-Boulder City Damboree Celebration-HDX
The RTC reminds riders to travel safely in the hot weather through its Summer Heat campaign by staying hydrated, using sunscreen and wearing lightweight clothes. Passengers should limit wait times at transit stops by downloading the rideRTC app on iPhone or Android to plan their trip, buy their pass and local buses in real time.
With the Fourth of July falling on a Tuesday this year, the RTC’s traffic management center advises drivers to expect increased traffic volumes on I-15 Southbound at Primm on Monday, July 3 through Wednesday, July 5.
Motorists are encouraged to download Waze, a free traffic navigation smartphone app, to plan their commutes and join other drivers in Southern Nevada who share real-time traffic and road information.