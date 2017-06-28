Metro Staff And Recruits Holding Graduation Ceremony

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Training Staff and Recruits will hold a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 29, 2017 for 87 new police recruits.
The ceremony is set to take place at 1 p.m. at the Palms Hotel and Casino inside the Pearl Theater at 4321 W. Flamingo Road.
Five of the graduates hail from as far away as India, Japan, Phillippines, Russia and Albania. Of the 87 graduates, 15 are women and 23 hold a college degree. The demographic makeup of the class is 46 white, 24 Hispanic, 8 African-American and 5 Asian-American recruits.
Recruits graduationg in Thursday’s ceremony began the Academy in December 2016.