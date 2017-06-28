Highway Patrol Focusing On Impaired Drivers

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – You should never attempt to drink and drive and the Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) wants to remind drivers during the Independence Day weekend to find a sober driver if you plan to be out partying and drinking.

Their slogan this year: “If you’re drinking, find a sober ride or law enforcement will find one for you.”

The Fourth of July remains one of the deadliest holidays on our nation’s roadways. Law enforcement agencies statewide are Joining Forces to remind drives and motorcycle riders to have a safe summer and Fourth of July weekend. Law enforcement officers are stepping up patrols for impaired drivers and riders between June 30 and July 14, 2017.

“The Nevada Highway Patrol will be Joining Forces (that’s what the campaign is called) with local police agencies to ensure the roads are kept safe for the weekend and the Fourth of July holiday. Crashes are up from this time last year to include alcohol related crashes,” said a spokesperson from the Office of Public Safety. “Don’t make the poor, selfish decision to get behind the wheel if you’re impaired, it could have deadly consequences! The Nevada Highway Patrol wants to remind all motorists that it’s everyone’s responsibility to drive safe on our roadways. If a motororist sees an impaired driver they can call 9-1-1 or “NHP” from their cell phone to report the impaired driver. Callers are exempt from the cell phone law while reporting an emergency,” said the spokesperson.

In efforts to achieve the “Zero Fatalities” goal this holiday season, drivers and riders are encouraged to know the law for blood alcohol levels and to abide by the following guidelines:

-designate a sober driver before drinking.

-use a taxi, ride sharing service, call a sober friend or family member or use public transportation if impaired.

-call 9-1-1 if a drunk driver is spotted on the road.

-take the keys or assist in making other arrangements for someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired.