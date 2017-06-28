Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Harsh Heat Wave Kills 12 In Las Vegas Valley

June 28, 2017 12:55 PM
Filed Under: 117 degrees, Clark County Coroners Office, death, Heat, Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — There have been a total of 12 heat deaths in southern Nevada this year, following an unprecedented stretch of viciously hot weather.

There are now a dozen people who have died of heat-related causes in 2016.

That’s according to a tally as of Tuesday by the Clark County coroner’s office.

It’s not clear when the deaths occurred, but at least some were reported between June 15 and June 26, when the Las Vegas area was under an extended excessive heat warning.

The scorching heat pushed Las Vegas to tie its record high temperature of 117 degrees (47.2 degrees Celsius) on June 20.

The coroner’s office said 98 heat-related deaths were recorded in the county last year.

 

 

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

