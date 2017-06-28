Cops Seek Gunman, Targets, Vehicle in Fremont Street Shooting

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Police are searching for at least two suspects, several intended victims and a vehicle involved in an argument near Fremont Street early Sunday that ended in a gunshot wound for an innocent bystander, according to authorities.
The shooting happened at the intersection of Fremont Street and South Las Vegas Boulevard just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Investigators determined a group of men and women were standing on the northwest side of the intersection when they got into a short verbal altercation with at least one person inside a passing vehicle.
One of the suspects inside of the car fired a round through the passenger side window, missing anyone in the intended group, but striking the unrelated male victim.
The man was taken to University Medical Center and treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
The vehicle was last seen driving southbound on South Las Vegas, then turning westbound on Bridger Avenue. The group of individuals on foot left the scene before officers could arrived.
The suspect vehicle was described as a white 2-door sedan with a black stripe down the sides, a sunroof and damage just behind the passenger door. The vehicle’s passenger window was shattered as a result of the shooting and at least 3 to 5 people were inside.
Detectives would like to interview the intended victims of the shooting and were working to identify the suspects and vehicle involved in the shooting.