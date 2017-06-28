Construction Ramps Up Through The Rest Of The Week

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – As most of us are gearing up for the Independence Day weekend, Nevada Department of Transportation, and its contracted construction crews are scrambling to get in as much work as possible before the holiday.
Work will continue until on repairs to U.S. 95 through June 30. Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will reduce U.S. Highway 95 to a single travel lane between Russell Road and Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas nightly from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., beginning the evening of June 26 and going through the morning of June 30. So expect to see cone zones if you’re in town during the holiday. NDOT said the temporary closures are required to safely repair a bridge joint and various concrete pavement spalls.
Drivers should use caution when traveling through any work zone, watch closely for workers and construction signs and take alternate routes if possible.
The there will be repairs to the Sahara Avenue bridge and lane restrictions on June 29.
NDOT will close the outside lane of eastbound Sahara Avenue (State Route 589) between Interstate 15 and Las Vegas Boulevard from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., June 29, in Las Vegas. Maintenance crews will be repairing bridge deck spalls.
Once again NDOT stresses that drivers use caution whenever going through a work zone, watch out for construction workers and heed the signs, and take alternoute routes if possible.
For the latest state highway conditions, visit http://www.nvroads.com, or call 5-1-1 before driving.